Enemy struck 16 times at Kharkiv with "shaheds", 3 people wounded - RMA (updated)

On the evening of 15 July, the Russians attacked Kharkiv using at least 8 drones.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy struck at least eight times at the city. The threat remains. Stay in shelters!" he wrote.

According to preliminary data, the hits were recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Update

Later, Mayor Ihor Terekhov clarified that the enemy had attacked a civilian enterprise. There is a fire at the site of the hits.

"The night attack on the city by the 'Shaheds' lasted 14 minutes. During this time, the enemy hit the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv 16 times. Also, according to preliminary information, several enemy combat drones were shot down by the Ukrainian defence forces," Terekhov wrote later.

As of 00:07, three people have been reported injured in the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

As a reminder, on the evening of 15 July, the Russians launched "shaheds" at Ukraine.

