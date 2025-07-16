ENG
Trump answers whether First Lady Melania has changed his views on war in Ukraine: She’s neutral

Does Melania Trump influence her husband’s views on war

US President Donald Trump has revealed whether his wife influenced the US leader's opinion on the war in Ukraine.

He was quoted by Clash Report, Censor.NET reports.

"She's very smart. She's very neutral. She's sort of like me - she'd like to see people stop dying," the US leader said.

Earlier, the media reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an unexpected ally in the White House - Melania Trump, who regularly reminds her husband of the consequences of Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities.

