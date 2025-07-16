Reserve+ reports fines for untimely data updates: you should contact TCR in person, - Chernohorenko

Some users of the Reserve+ app have received notifications about the alleged imposition of a fine for late data updates - UAH 17,000 or UAH 8,500 with a discount.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Channel 24.

According to physicist Anton Senenko, the reason may be a technical error: the application sees only the date of its installation and does not receive information from the TCR. Because of this, the system can automatically assume that the data has not been updated before 16 July 2024 and sends a notification.

Lawyer Daria Tarasenko warns that by paying a fine, a person automatically admits his or her guilt, even if the data was updated on time, but it is not pulled up in the register.

Read more: Reserve+ has experienced technical difficulties

Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernohorenko confirmed that the "Oberig" register may not have up-to-date information on data clarification, so she recommends contacting the TCR in person. This has already led to long queues at recruitment centres.

Senenko expressed several versions:

the notice is not a real fine,

if the data is not downloaded from the registry, the system considers the date of installation of the application as the date of update,

the technical delay between actions in the TCR and the update of information in the registry is to blame.

Read more: In Reserve+, you can now pay fine for untimely clarification of personal data