Details of 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: oil price cuts, banking restrictions, export ban

Brussels has unofficially revealed the content of the new, 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by European Pravda, citing a source in the EU Council, Censor.NET reports.

Among the key changes are the reduction of the price ceiling for Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel, the introduction of a dynamic review of this limit, and a ban on the import of petroleum products made from Russian raw materials in third countries (except for partner countries such as the United States and Canada).

Also, 105 shadow fleet vessels were sanctioned, bringing the total number to over 400. Transactions with 22 new Russian banks, as well as with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, are also completely prohibited.

The EU has also expanded the list of companies suspected of circumventing sanctions by adding 26 organizations, including those from China, Hong Kong and Turkey. The new export restrictions affect machines used for the production of Iskander missiles, engineering products, chemicals, metals and plastics.

On July 18, the European Union approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Kaja Kallas called it one of the strongest.

