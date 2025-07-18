Additional air defense fire groups to protect the sky to be formed in Sumy region – RMA

In Sumy region, additional air defense fire groups will soon be formed to strengthen sky protection.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration following a meeting of the Sumy Regional Defense Council, according to Censor.NET.

The meeting focused on security issues, including the implementation of the "Safe Sky" project, which aims to protect against enemy drones.

According to the official, the administration is working with military command, technical experts, and monitoring groups of Regional Military Administration on effective solutions.

"Since the beginning of the month, 10 million hryvnias have been allocated from the regional budget. We have initial results: personnel calculations have been determined, and units of the Volunteer Formation of the Territorial Community (VFTC), undergoing training, have been involved. Additional groups will soon be formed to strengthen air defense," Hryhorov said.

Additionally, the meeting addressed protection of evacuation and logistics routes.

"About 20 kilometers of roads in border communities have been equipped with anti-drone nets. The situation on the frontline remains difficult, but our Defense Forces hold their positions," the statement reads.

