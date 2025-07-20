Russia launched 57 drones over Ukraine. 18 "Shaheds" were shot down, 32 UAVs were hit in 10 locations - Air Force
On the night of July 20 (from 08:00 p.m. on July 19), the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with 57 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the enemy attacked from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
Zaporizhzhia and the frontline territories of the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
"According to preliminary data, as of 09.00, air defense shot down 18 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) in the north and east of the country. In addition, 7 UAVs were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the statement said.
In addition, 32 UAVs were hit in 10 locations, and downed UAVs (wreckage) fell in 6 locations.
The Air Force added that the enemy attack continues - a new wave of "Shahed" is heading from the northeast.
