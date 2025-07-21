SSU checks compliance with legislation on state secrets in SAPO - statement

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has launched a comprehensive inspection of compliance with the legislation on state secrets in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Security Service.

"Exclusively within the limits and in the manner prescribed by law, in particular Article 37 of the Law "On State Secrets."



We officially inform you that the Security Service of Ukraine did not receive access to information about all covert and operational activities, as well as special operations conducted by NABU and SAP. The SSU inspection does not provide for familiarization with the content of such documents as a whole," they said.

The SSU emphasized that the statements about the possible disclosure of information by the Security Service about covert investigative actions conducted by the NABU and the SAPO are groundless and manipulative.

"We would also like to emphasize that conducting urgent investigative actions without a court order is not a violation of the law in cases where obtaining such orders may cause information leakage and, in particular, harm special operations within the framework of investigations into cooperation with the aggressor country," they concluded.

Read more: "At Zelenskyy’s behest, devils from SBI, SSU and PGO are dismantling country’s anti-corruption infrastructure," - Kaleniuk

Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on July 21, 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.