Russian Federation launches 42 UAVs at Ukraine, 26 targets neutralised, 7 lost locally - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 22 July 2025, the Russian occupiers launched 42 different types of UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force

The launches were recorded from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Hvardiiske - occupied Crimea.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09.00 a.m., air defence systems shot down/suppressed 26 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the south and east of the country. In addition, 7 UAVs were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the statement said.

9 UAVs were recorded to have hit in 3 locations, and the downed UAVs (wreckage) fell in 3 locations.

