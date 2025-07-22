Speaker Johnson: Sanctions against Russia should not be adopted before Trump’s 50-day ultimatum expires

The U.S. Congress should not consider the sanctions bill against Russia until the 50-day ultimatum set by President Donald Trump for Moscow to end the war against Ukraine has expired.

This was stated by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, cited by Reuters and reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, he discussed the sanctions with both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and they agreed with him.

"The White House set a 50-day deadline. I think we need to allow the Commander-in-Chief, the administration, the Secretary of Defense, and the Pentagon to do what they plan to do. And we will see how it turns out," Johnson noted.

The U.S. Speaker also called for an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine and emphasized that the United States needs to achieve peace.

"This has gone on too long. Too many innocent people are dying. And we don’t want further American involvement in this at all," Mike Johnson added.

Recall that on July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Russia with "very harsh tariffs" if a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

According to the Wall Street Journal, after Russia once again shelled Ukraine late on July 11, U.S. President Donald Trump called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The U.S. leader agreed to the proposal to assist Kyiv.

At the same time, Trump is still considering and hoping that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is committed to peace.

