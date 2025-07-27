78 out of 83 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of July 27, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 83 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 10:30 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 78 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, south, east and center of the country.

Five UAVs were recorded in 3 locations, and the downed UAVs fell (wreckage) in 2 locations.