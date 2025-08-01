Air defense destroyed over 6.2 thousand targets during July, including over 6.1 thousand UAVs - Air Force
Air defense forces destroyed 6,262 air targets during July 2025.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
The following were destroyed:
- 65 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;
- 19 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles;
- 9 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69;
- 20 Iskander-K cruise missiles
- 2,990 Shahed-type strike UAVs;
- 912 reconnaissance UAVs;
- 2243 UAVs of other types.
The Air Force carried out 790 sorties:
- about 550 - fighter aircraft cover;
- over 160 – for fire damage and air support for troops
"In July 2025, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 1,012 air targets, striking command posts, logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment," they concluded.
