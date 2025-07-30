51 drones out of 78 destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 30 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"The peculiarity of the night attack is that the enemy used up to 8 jet UAVs in the northern direction," the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned system units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 09.00 a.m., air defence shot down/ suppressed 51 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country.

There were 27 UAVs hit in 7 locations, and the downed (wreckage) fell in 2 locations.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, there were hits in Pavlohrad and Synelnykivskyi district, and enterprises were damaged. According to "UZ", Russian troops attacked the railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging the railway station in Pavlohrad, tracks and the contact network.