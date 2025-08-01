Svyrydenko had conversation with Tsyvinskyi: he agreed to take polygraph test (updated)

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held talks with the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Economic Security Bureau, Oleksandr Tsivinskyi.

She announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"The competition commission made its decision, and the government received the results of additional checks. We are all interested in ensuring that the BEB becomes an effective institution and enjoys real trust—the trust of business and of Ukrainian society as a whole. We agreed with Oleksandr on how to resolve all issues and doubts in a civilized manner, and agreed with him on taking a polygraph test. This guarantees that the situation will be free of any manipulation and allows us to move forward," she said.

Svyrydenko expects that a decision will be made next week that will "allow the BES to resume its work and will be a significant contribution to the positive reset of relations between the state and business."

Later, Tsyvinskyi confirmed the conversation with Svyrydenko:

"I confirm: the conversation with the Prime Minister was constructive and to the point. We agreed to act openly and clearly to clear up all questions and move forward."

What preceded it

Earlier, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Economic Security Bureau (BES).

On June 25, the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the BES selected Oleksandr Tsivinsky, head of the detective division at the Second Main Directorate of the NABU, as the winner of the competition for the position of director of the BES. On June 30, the Commission submitted its recommendation regarding the winner of the competition to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government had to approve his candidacy within 10 days.

The commission for selecting the director of the Economic Security Bureau decided not to reconsider its decision. Both Ukrainian and international members of the commission agreed with this decision.

On July 30, the government again refused to announce the winner.

