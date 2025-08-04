ENG
Russian forces advance near Sukhetske, near Novotoretske, and Zelene Pole – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have gained ground near three settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Sukhetske (a village in the Myrnohrad urban community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), near Novotoretske (a village in the Shakhove rural community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), and Zelene Pole (a village in the Velyka Novosilkivka settlement community, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Earlier reports indicated enemy advances near Voskresenka, Shcherbynivka, Hryhorivka, and Shevchenko. Later, DeepState reported further advances near Torske, Horikhove, Zelene Pole, and Novopil.

