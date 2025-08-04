Massive air raid alert declared again in Ukraine as enemy MiG-31K takes off – Air Forces (updated)
For the second time on the morning of August 4, an air raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"All of Ukraine – missile threat! Takeoff of a MiG-31K detected," the statement reads.
At 10:28, the Air Forces announced that the threat from the MiG-31K had passed.
