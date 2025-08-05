In coming weeks, you will see series of announcements about weapons for Ukraine from other countries, says Whitaker

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker announced that reports on the preparation of military aid packages from other countries may emerge soon.

The aid will be delivered under NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.

Earlier, it became known that the Netherlands will provide military assistance to Ukraine, including components and missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

"The Netherlands is just the first of many. In the coming weeks, you will see a series of announcements," Whitaker said.

He was asked about the timing of U.S. weapon deliveries to Ukraine under the new mechanism.

Whitaker noted: "I believe it will happen very quickly, definitely within the coming weeks, sometimes even sooner. … We are acting as fast as possible."

