Trump is dissatisfied with Putin and Russia, but hopes for diplomatic solution - US State Department

The US State Department has confirmed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff 's visit to Russia this week, noting that President Trump remains dissatisfied with Putin's actions.

This was stated by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The President said that Special Envoy Vitkoff will visit Russia this week, so we can confirm this from the rostrum," the US Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

She noted that "the President(Trump - ed.) is not happy with Mr Putin and Russia, but he remains committed to diplomatic solutions."

Read more: US State Department supports full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine

At the same time, Bruce stressed that the decision on further actions against Russia will be made personally by the head of the White House.

"He determines the way forward. And when it comes to what Russia and those countries that are contributing to its war against Ukraine are doing, President Trump will decide how to respond," the State Department spokeswoman added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, could travel to Russia on Wednesday or Thursday, 6 or 7 August, at Russia's request.