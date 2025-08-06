Tsyvinskyi appointed director of BES - Svyrydenko

Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi has been appointed director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

"After the decision of the competition commission, due diligence and polygraph examination, there are no reservations about his candidacy.



We expect the Bureau to renew its work, strengthen the institution, and achieve a significant level of trust between the Bureau and Ukrainian entrepreneurs. It is important that economic relations in Ukraine are not distorted by shady schemes and that business can count on respect from the state," she said.

Read more: Svyrydenko had conversation with Tsyvinskyi: he agreed to take polygraph test (updated)

As a reminder, on 1 August, Prime Minister Svyrydenko said that she had had a conversation with Tsyvinskyi, during which they agreed to take a polygraph.

What preceded it

Earlier, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).

On 25 June, the Commission for the Selection of the BES Director selected Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the detectives' unit at the Second Main Department of the NABU, as the winner of the competition for the position of BES Director. On 30 June, the Commission submitted a submission on the winner of the competition to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government had to approve his candidacy within 10 days.

The Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security decided not to reconsider its decision. Both Ukrainian and international members of the commission agreed with this.

On 30 July, the government again refused to appoint the winner.

See more: SSU reported that there were no grounds for my non-appointment - Tsyvinskyi. PHOTO