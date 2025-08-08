Combat medic of 3rd SAB Maryna Hrytsenko (Mary) was killed while performing combat mission. PHOTO

Junior Sergeant and combat medic of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Maryna Hrytsenko (Mary), was killed in action alongside two fellow soldiers during a combat mission.

This was reported by serviceman and Plast member Yurii Yuzych, Censor.NET informs.

"Mother of a 15-year-old daughter. A historian and cultural activist, she was passionate about music and Ukrainian historical traditions. Since 2008, she had worked at the Hryhorii Galagan Chernihiv Regional Art Museum, first as a researcher and later as senior researcher. Before the full-scale invasion, she held the position of chief custodian of the museum’s collections. During the defense of Chernihiv, she moved into the museum with her daughter to protect it from looters," he said.

In 2021, Maryna and her daughter joined Plast in Chernihiv.

"She was a junior nurse in the ‘Sokoly’ patrol, preparing to become their nurse. She took part in many activities of her local Plast unit, which was just beginning to form. She was part of the leadership of the Chernihiv branch of Plast. In the summer of 2022, she served as secretary at the national camp for children of the younger and middle age groups, ‘Expedition,’ held in Bukovyna under the Plast educational method, for children affected by the war.

Since March 2022, during the Russian offensive on Chernihiv, she joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine, first with the Territorial Defense, later transferring to the combat medics of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. She completed the qualifying training for full membership in Plast, number 244, in Lviv region. She took the Plast oath at the Baturyn Fortress during the ‘Ashes of Baturyn’ training in October 2023, by which time she was already serving on the front line as a combat medic," Yuzych said.

Hrytsenko took part in the liberation of Kharkiv region. Earlier this year, the President awarded her the Order "For Courage" as a medic of the 1st Assault Battalion of the Triika (3rd Army Corps - ed.note).

She is survived by her daughter, Yuliia Hrytsenko.

The "Steppe Witches" unit has opened a fundraising account to support her family.

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/6AigSLnUVZ

