Historian and 3rd SAB soldier Ihor Klymovych (Africa) killed fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO

In a battle in Kharkiv region on July 30, 2025, historian, local lore expert, and photographer Ihor Klymovych (Africa) was killed. He served as a junior lieutenant in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

This was reported by the Hrabovetsko-Dulibivska territorial community and the wife of Oleksandra Klymovych, Censor.NET reports.

Ihor Klymovych was born on June 13, 1991, in the village of Hrabovets, Lviv region.

He earned his higher education at the Institute of Tourism at Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University. From childhood, he was an active participant in the village’s cultural life, attended the People’s House, wrote poetry, and was passionate about history and exploring his roots. He published several poetry collections, proudly presenting one of them in his native village.

Klymovych traveled extensively across Ukraine, collecting antiquities and taking a keen interest in the reconstruction of Old Rus’ and medieval culture. He was an expert in historical weapons, everyday life, clothing, and customs. He was the first Ukrainian to become a member of the international experimental archaeology association EXARC.

He actively participated in the Revolution of Dignity and founded the sports and wellness club "Bellator" as well as the historical club "Zastava."

Besides history, Ihor Klymovych was passionate about photography. In 2021, he won the Audience Choice Award in the "Traveler-Photographer of the Year" contest, competing against 370 photographers from across Ukraine. This year, in the city of Stryi, he presented a photo exhibition titled "Man and War" — featuring 48 black-and-white film photographs taken at the front line.

In 2022, Ihor joined the ranks of the Third Separate Assault Brigade's Standard-Bearer Service. He developed methods for moral and psychological support, conducted lectures, and organized excursions and meetings with cultural figures for servicemen.

In February 2025, the defender was promoted to junior lieutenant.

He is survived by his parents, brother, and wife, who is expecting their daughter.

The date and location of the farewell ceremony will be announced later.

