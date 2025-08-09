1 of 2 cruise missiles and 16 of 47 drones destroyed - Air Force

On the night of August 9, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 49 airborne weapons – cruise missiles, "Shaheds", and various types of drone simulators.

Yes, the enemy attacked with 47 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones.

It is noted that the attacks came from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo – Russian Federation.

In addition, the enemy launched two Iskander-K cruise missiles at Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. Strike UAVs attacked the frontline territories of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, while missiles targeted the city of Dnipro.

What did our air defense forces manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed an Iskander-K cruise missile, 16 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, and various types of drone simulators in the north and east of the country.

Consequences

31 UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.

Earlier, it was reported that on the morning of August 9, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Dnipro, resulting in casualties and destruction.