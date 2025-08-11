Meeting between Trump and Putin should not decide future of Ukraine, - European Parliament

The Renew Europe political group in the European Parliament has stressed that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, scheduled for 15 August in Alaska, should not determine the future of Ukraine and the security of Europe without their direct participation.

"Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and nothing about European security without Europe. The discussion should take place with the participation of Ukraine and the EU not as observers, but as decision-makers," said Valerie Guyer, President of Renew Europe.

She stressed that Ukraine's sovereignty is the basis of Europe's security, and its future cannot be decided "in a closed room in Alaska without the consent of Kyiv and Brussels".

MEP and Permanent Rapporteur on Ukraine Petras Auštrevičius added that peace talks should guarantee the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its European future: "Only Ukrainians can make decisions, and partners must support their choices."

Renew Europe called on the EU institutions and member states to take urgent diplomatic measures to ensure that "Ukraine's voice is heard".

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

Media reports suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may join the meeting.

