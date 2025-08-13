Trump’s conversation with Zelenskyy and European leaders begins - Axios

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 13, US President Donald Trump began a telephone conversation with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported this on social network X, Censor.NET informs.

"Trump is holding a call now with Ukrainian President Zelensky and several European leaders ahead of his summit with Putin on Friday," the journalist wrote.

Earlier, Trump confirmed that he would speak with European leaders today ahead of his meeting with dictator Putin.

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on August 13 to take part in a video conference with European leaders, Trump and Rutte.

