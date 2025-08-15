Kellogg not included in US delegation to Alaska because Russia believes he sympathizes with Ukraine - CNN

US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg was not included in the delegation that went to the Anchorage summit because the Russian side perceives him as sympathetic to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reported this with reference to two high-ranking officials in the Trump administration.

"Kellogg, a former general who has been primary Trump administration interlocutor with the Ukrainians, is perceived by the Russian side as sympathetic to Ukraine, which could have made his presence "counterproductive" in the meeting", - explained a senior administration official.

The officials also said that Kellogg had shared all information about the negotiations with the Ukrainian side, President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio. Therefore, his absence is allegedly "not a major concern".

At the same time, the European official emphasized that Kellogg's presence was expected there, "and he should be there." He added that the American delegation would lack the in-depth knowledge of the situation on the ground that the special envoy has.

However, it is expected that Kellogg will be included in the delegation that will travel to a potential future meeting between the US, Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, the White House announced the composition of the U.S. delegation that will take part in the talks between Donald Trump and dictator Putin.