Russia and US have long way to go, but countries have made progress - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Rubio made this statement in comments to Russian media.

"We still have a long way to go, but we have made some progress," he said.

Rubio also expressed hope that the meeting between the two presidents would provide impetus for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuriy Ushakov.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator. Trump also said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Zelenskyy.