EU ambassadors to meet for extraordinary meeting today after Trump-Putin meeting

Today, August 16, 2025, following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, EU ambassadors will gather for an extraordinary online meeting.

This is stated on the website of the Council of the EU, according to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"There is only one item on the agenda: Russia's aggression against Ukraine, exchange of views," the statement said.

We remind you that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuri Ushakov.

Earlier, it was reported that Trump plans to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders after talks with the Russian dictator. Trump also said that the conclusion of an agreement to end the war depends on Zelenskyy.