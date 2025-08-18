Trump on war in Ukraine: I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need advice

US President Donald Trump has stated that he wants to end the war in Ukraine, not continue it.

He reported this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

He emphasized that he had "resolved six wars in six months, one of which was a potential nuclear catastrophe." Despite this, according to Trump, he has to read and listen to the media, which says that he is making the wrong decisions about the war in Ukraine.

The US president reiterated that this is Biden's war, not his.

"I'm just here to stop it, not to continue it. It would NEVER have started if I were president. I know exactly what I'm doing, and I don't need advice from people who have been working on all these conflicts for years and have been unable to do anything to stop them.

They are "STUPID" people, without common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only complicate the RESOLUTION of the current Russia/Ukraine disaster," Trump emphasized.

The US leader promised to "see it through to the end" despite all the criticism.

"I always do that!!!" he concluded.

Recall that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18.

According to media reports, Vice President Jay D. Vance, Rubio, Witkoff, and other advisers will also be present at the meeting.