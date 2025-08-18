Zelenskyy meets with Kellogg in Washington, DC

President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Khlug. Later, talks will be held with Trump and European leaders.

This was reported by Ukrinform, as relayed by Censor.NET.

According to the publication, the meeting is taking place at the Hay-Adams Hotel near the White House.

Kellogg arrived at the hotel where the President of Ukraine was staying approximately 15-20 minutes before 9 a.m. After that, informed sources confirmed the fact of the meeting on the spot.

Recall that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18.

According to media reports, Vice President Jay D. Vance, Rubio, Witkoff, and other advisers will also be present at the meeting.

