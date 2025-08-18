Russia hits SOCAR oil terminals deliberately, acting against Azerbaijan’s interests - Sybiha

Russians are deliberately striking SOCAR oil terminals, acting contrary to Azerbaijan's interests.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

"Last night, Russians struck SOCAR oil terminals in the Odesa region. This is Russia's second attack on an Azerbaijani state-owned company in recent weeks. Moscow is doing this deliberately, acting against Azerbaijan's interests," the minister said.

He added that this once again demonstrates "the importance of a new level of cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, as well as the need for appropriate diplomatic and legal responses to such attacks."

We remind you that on the night of August 18, Russia attacked the Odesa region with strike UAVs, causing a large-scale fire at a fuel and energy infrastructure facility.

As reported, on August 8, Russia already struck an Azerbaijani Socar oil depot in the Odesa region. At that time, it was reported that the strike caused a fire and damaged a diesel fuel pipeline.

Thus, this is the third targeted attack by Russia on critical infrastructure in Ukraine linked to Azerbaijan in recent times, which coincided with the escalation of relations between these countries.