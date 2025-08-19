Drones attack Volgograd: fire breaks out at local oil refinery. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 19 August, residents of the Russian city of Volgograd reported a drone attack and powerful explosions. A fire broke out at an oil refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

It is noted that more than 15 explosions were heard last night by residents of Volgograd and the suburbs. According to them, several flashes from the explosions were visible. These were likely the results of Russian air defence's performance shooting down Ukrainian drones.

Due to the attacks by Ukrainian drones, Volgograd airport was put under a "Carpet" plan - it does not receive or send flights.

Later, local authorities said that the wreckage of a UAV had fallen in the south of the city. This caused a fire in Hospital No. 16 and on the territory of an oil refinery.

"In the south of Volgograd, as a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage, the roof of one of the buildings of Hospital No. 16 and the territory of the oil refinery caught fire. Firefighters are working to localise and extinguish the fires," said the regional governor, Andrey Bocharov.

He added that, according to preliminary reports, there were no injuries.

What is known about the Volgograd oil refinery?

LLC "Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" is the largest oil refinery in the Volgograd region and one of the key assets of PJSC "Lukoil". The company processes over 15 million tonnes of oil annually.

The refinery specialises in deep oil refining, production of petrol, diesel and jet fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and other oil products.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Lukoil's refinery in Volgograd stopped loading oil and became the third major oil refinery in Russia to shut down after a series of strikes by Ukrainian drones. The refinery had already been hit by drones on several occasions.

On 14 August, air defence forces allegedly repelled a massive UAV attack on the territory of the Volgograd region. The falling wreckage caused a spill and fire of oil products at the Volgograd refinery.

Unidentified drones also attacked an oil refinery in Volgograd on the night of 15 March.

In February, local residents of the Russian city of Volgograd were banned from filming "arrivals " and their aftermath after Ukrainian drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries on 3 February and 31 January 2025.

