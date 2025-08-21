Ukraine will not hold referendum on constitutional changes to recognize Russian occupation – Presidential Office

Ukraine takes a realistic view of the fact that Russia has seized part of its territory, but there will be no referendums on recognizing the occupation staged by the aggressor state.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said this in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Censor.NET reported.

"We are not doing this (referring to a referendum – ed.), and at present we have no intention of giving up any part of our land. But today we are realistic and know that the aggressor has occupied some regions, and for now we cannot liberate them by military means," he said.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine wants to end the war and secure guarantees that the conflict will not be repeated.

"Zelenskyy has made it clear: all territorial issues will be addressed at his bilateral meeting with Putin… Moreover, negotiations must begin from the current frontline, and in any case we will not give up our national territories. We recognize the situation created by the war and want to discuss it," the head of the Presidential Office added.

Read more: Russia has never sought to simply seize Crimea or Donbas, but only to protect "Russians" - Lavrov