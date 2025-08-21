1 091 0
Russian forces launch attack drones against Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of August 21, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movement of attack drones
- Chernihiv region – threat of attack UAVs!
-
Northern Kyiv region – UAV spotted near Baryshivka!
-
Southern Chernihiv region – UAVs near Bobrovytsia and along the border with Kyiv region, heading east.
