Russian forces launch attack drones against Ukraine – Air Force

On the evening of August 21, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Movement of attack drones

Chernihiv region – threat of attack UAVs!

Northern Kyiv region – UAV spotted near Baryshivka!

Southern Chernihiv region – UAVs near Bobrovytsia and along the border with Kyiv region, heading east.

