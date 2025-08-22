Zelenskyy (posthumously) awards Hero of Ukraine title to poet and soldier Maksym Kryvtsov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has (posthumously) awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to poet and serviceman Maksym (Dali) Kryvtsov, who was killed in action last year.

The presidential decree was published on the official website,

Kryvtsov was also posthumously awarded the Order of the Golden Star.

"For personal bravery and heroism in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree: To award the title Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Maksym Oleksandrovych Kryvtsov — combatant (posthumously)," the decree reads.

Maksym Kryvtsov died on the front line on January 7, 2024. He was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity, volunteered for the front in 2014, and returned to service after the full-scale invasion began.

In December 2023, his debut poetry collection was published by Nash Format publishing house.

A few weeks after his death, Kryvtsov was also posthumously awarded the Order of Merit, 3rd Class.

