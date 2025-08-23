Enemy continues to advance in Serebrianka Forestry - DeepState

Russians have advanced in the area of Serebrianka forestry and in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced in the Serebrianka Forestry (Luhansk region), near Torske (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Yampolivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

