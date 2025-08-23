Day in Donetsk region: two dead and seven wounded, 2,086 strikes on front line and residential areas recorded. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian terror in the Donetsk region, there have been deaths and injuries over the past day, and police have recorded 2,086 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 14 settlements were under fire: the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, the villages of Droysheve, Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Illinivka, Mykhailivka, Novosamarske, Svitloe, Semenivka, Yasna Polyana.



65 civilian objects were destroyed, including 45 residential buildings.



In Kostyantynivka, the Russians struck 13 times with bombs, drones, and artillery, killing two civilians and injuring two others. 11 apartment blocks and 11 private houses, a shop, a post office, an infrastructure facility, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.

A civilian was injured in Illinivka as a result of a Molniya-2 UAV hit, and a private house was damaged.



Two people were wounded in Druzhkivka, where the enemy attacked with two FPV drones. Three civilian vehicles were damaged.



In Yasna Polyana, Kramatorsk district, two civilians were wounded as a result of a bomb attack.

Russia has dropped 32 KAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk and the surrounding area - 18 private houses and 2 civilian cars have been damaged so far. A household was damaged in Semenivka.



A private house and a garage were damaged in Novoselivka, Liman TG. An outbuilding was destroyed in Droysheve.

In Dobropillia, hostile drones damaged an ambulance and three administrative buildings. Russian troops launched a KAB-250 bomb at Svitloe of Dobropil TG, destroying a private house.



















