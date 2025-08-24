US has approved sale of over 3,000 ERAM aircraft missiles with range of up to 450 km to Ukraine - Wall Street Journal

This week, the administration of US President Donald Trump approved the sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) air-to-surface missiles to Ukraine, which are expected to arrive in approximately six weeks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

The publication writes that the $850 million arms package is mainly financed by European countries and includes other items. It was postponed until the conclusion of negotiations between US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to WSJ sources, the use of ERAMs, which have a range of 240 to 450 km, will require Pentagon approval.

It is also reported that the US has not officially announced plans for new deliveries of these missiles, but other types of weapons that European governments purchase from the US could help Ukraine within its own borders. In particular, these include air defense systems and GMLRS multiple launch rocket systems with a range of 145 km.

What is ERAM?

ERAM is a long-range air-launched cruise missile used as an air-launched standoff weapon. It is designed to engage ground and sea targets. Its modular design allows it to be adapted for various purposes.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pentagon had been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russian territory for several months.