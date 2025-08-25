Rada proposes to allow men up to 24 years old to go abroad, - media

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law that proposes to lift the travel ban for conscripts and persons liable for military service who are not subject to conscription in the current and next years due to their under 25 years of age.

"According to the deputies, there is currently a restriction on the right to travel abroad for persons liable for military service and conscripts aged 18 to 60. At the same time, in accordance with the law on mobilisation, persons liable for military service under the age of 25 who have completed basic military training or basic military service are not subject to conscription. Similarly, there is no provision for conscription of men between the ages of 17 and 25. Thus, although citizens belonging to this category cannot be drafted, they also cannot leave Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

The parliamentarians noted that a large number of men aged 18 to 25 who have been working or studying abroad have not been able to return to their families in Ukraine for more than 3 years, as they cannot leave Ukraine again due to the restrictions imposed.

"Moreover, some families deliberately send their 17-year-old children from Ukraine abroad, being aware that when they reach the age of 18, it will be impossible to leave. There is also an increase in the number of high school students who go abroad to continue their studies in secondary schools.

Thus, the ban on the free movement of Ukrainian male citizens aged 18 to 25 across the state border of Ukraine creates serious obstacles to the return of young people to Ukraine, and creates difficulties in maintaining contact with their families and Motherland," they added.

Therefore, the MPs propose not to impose a temporary restriction on the right to leave Ukraine for conscripts and persons liable for military service who are not subject to call-up for military service during mobilisation in the current and next years due to their underage age for call-up for military service during mobilisation.

As a reminder, on 12 August 2025, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider making it easier for young Ukrainians to go abroad. Instead of the age limit of 18, the limit will be set at 22.

On 18 August, Prime Minister Svyrydenko said that the government could adopt a resolution by the end of the week.

