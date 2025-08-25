Kellogg on Melania Trump’s letter to Putin: We hav duty to ensure that children grow up in normal conditions

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg spoke about a letter from US First Lady Melania Trump to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanding the return of children who found themselves in the conflict zone.

Kellogg emphasized the importance of protecting children and ensuring they have a normal childhood. He noted that he has four grandchildren himself and does not want them to know about the realities of war.

According to him, the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, responded to Melania Trump's letter, also emphasizing the need to return the children home.

"We have a responsibility as adults to ensure that our children grow up in normal conditions," Kellogg said.

We would like to remind you that during a meeting in Alaska, US President Donald Trump personally handed the Russian leader a letter from Melania Trump. In the letter, the wife of the American president noted that "the time has come to protect children and future generations around the world."

