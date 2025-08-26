ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Russia launched 59 "shaheds" at Ukraine, air defence forces neutralised 47 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on 26 August 2025 How many targets were hit?

Russian occupiers launched 59 drones of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defences shot down/suppressed 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country," the report says.

Twelve UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations.

