Russia launched 59 "shaheds" at Ukraine, air defence forces neutralised 47 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
Russian occupiers launched 59 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defences shot down/suppressed 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country," the report says.
Twelve UAVs were recorded hitting nine locations.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password