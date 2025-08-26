Information about enemy occupation of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka villages in Dnipropetrovsk region is not true – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to control the village of Zaporizke in Dnipropetrovsk region. Intense fighting is ongoing in the area of the village of Novoheorhiivka.

This was reported by the General Staff, according to Censor.NET.

"Regarding the operational situation on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have halted the advance of Russian invaders and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite all the enemy’s efforts to capture this settlement," the statement reads.

Active combat operations also continue in the area of Novoheorhiivka, where our troops are inflicting significant losses on the enemy, taking out dozens of occupiers daily.

"Reports that the Russians have occupied both of these settlements are not true," the General Staff added.

As a reminder, earlier on August 26, the monitoring project DeepState reported that occupiers had entered these settlements.

