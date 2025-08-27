Cabinet of Ministers publishes resolution on travel abroad for men aged 18–22 (updated)

The Cabinet of Ministers has published a resolution on allowing men aged 18–22 to travel abroad.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government's website.

Thus, men up to and including the age of 22 will be able to leave the country starting tomorrow.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs explained what documents are required to cross the border:

A passport document permitting travel abroad;

A military registration document (including in electronic form), to be presented at the request of a State Border Guard Service representative.

"The rule does not apply to persons holding designated positions in state authorities, government bodies, and local self-government bodies. Such persons may travel abroad only on official business trips," the ministry added.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. All men between the ages of 18 and 22 will be able to cross the border freely during martial law.

