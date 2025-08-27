Zelenskyy announces Ukraine delegation to meet Trump’s team in US on August 29

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on Friday, August 29, Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump’s team in New York to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

The head of state said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, our diplomatic work continues — by the Presidential Office, the Foreign Ministry, the NSDC — with partners who support the need for a leaders’ format, a format to end the war. The level of leaders allows us to talk about the key issues — that’s the level we need. We all see the brazenly negative signals from Moscow regarding negotiations: the Russians are not going to honor what they promised, promises they made to the United States, to others in the world who demand an end to the killings and real diplomacy. Pressure must be applied. Russia must be forced to take real steps," he noted.

According to Zelenskyy, on August 26 Yermak and Umerov held meetings in Qatar, including on mediation efforts. On August 27, they had meetings in Saudi Arabia.

"I am grateful for the support. Tomorrow — meetings in Switzerland. On Friday — the United States of America, New York, meetings with President Trump’s team. Everyone working on the content of security guarantees will be involved — the military, political, and economic components of these guarantees. The task is to accelerate as much as possible so that this also becomes a lever — a lever of influence: the Russians must see how serious the world is and how bad the consequences will be for Russia if the war continues," Zelenskyy added.

The president stressed that Russia must end the war it started and continues.

"There must be an answer from them. They must be pressured into giving the right answer. And this depends on America, on all those who believe this war is truly wrong. For our part, we will be as ready as possible — with platforms ready to host a meeting and guarantee effective diplomacy," he concluded.

It should be recalled that earlier it was reported that U.S. presidential special representative Steve Witkoff will meet with the Ukrainian delegation in the United States to discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.