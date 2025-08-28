Men under age of 22 began to be released abroad, and some have already left, - State Border Service of Ukraine

On 28 August, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive began to be released abroad.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the SBGS, Andrii Demchenko, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Amendments to the border crossing rules that apply to men aged 18 to 22 inclusive have been published in the Government Courier. They have actually come into force. Border guards have already started applying them. We are waiting for the amendments concerning women MPs to be published and enter into force. When this happens, border guards will also ensure that this category of citizens can cross the border," he explained.

According to Demchenko, the border guards have already had the first men willing to cross the border.

"Some have even managed to register at the checkpoints and leave Ukraine," the SBGS spokesman added.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. All men between the ages of 18 and 22 will be able to cross the border freely during martial law.

On 27 August, the Cabinet of Ministers published a resolution on going abroad for men aged 18-22 on its website.

