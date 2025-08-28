Russian drone struck Ukrainian Navy ship: one sailor killed

Russian occupation forces struck one of the Ukrainian Navy ships. One crew member was killed and several were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the information about the attack on one of the Ukrainian Navy ships: we confirm that the ship was hit, and we are currently dealing with the consequences of the attack. Most of the crew is safe. The search for several sailors is ongoing. Unfortunately, one crew member was killed and several were wounded," Pletenchuk said.

According to the publication "Dumskaya," the incident occurred after midnight. The medium reconnaissance ship "Simferopol" was on the Danube River when it was hit by a Russian unmanned boat. The explosion caused a hole in the hull, and the ship capsized. Some of the crew members are considered missing."

According to reports, "Simferopol" is a medium reconnaissance ship of the Ukrainian Navy (an electronic reconnaissance ship based on the SRTM Project 502EM, built by the Kyiv shipyard "Kuznia na Rybalskomu" based on the hull of a Project 502EM fishing trawler. It was launched on April 23, 2019, and on October 21 of the same year, it was towed to Odesa for the installation of special equipment and testing.

