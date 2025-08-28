Men under 22 allowed to leave Ukraine, but no rush at border – SBGS

No rush has been observed at the border after the government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to leave Ukraine without restrictions.

State Border Guard Service (SBGS) spokesman Andrii Demchenko said this during a broadcast of Den.LIVE, Censor.NET reported.

He explained that men only need two documents to cross the border:

a foreign passport;

a military registration document (either paper or electronic via the Reserv+ app, both have equal legal force).

The State Border Guard Service added that even within this age group, men holding government or local self-government positions cannot leave the country, except on official business trips.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the border crossing rules. All men aged 18 to 22 will be allowed to leave the country freely during martial law.

On August 27, the Cabinet published the resolution on permitting men aged 18–22 to travel abroad.

The State Border Guard Service confirmed that men up to and including the age of 22 are already being allowed to cross the border.

