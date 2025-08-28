Allowing young people to go abroad will definitely not lead to exodus of men from country, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

Allowing men under the age of 22 to go abroad during martial law will not lead to an exodus of men from Ukraine.

This was stated by Fedir Venislavskyi, an MP from the "Servant of the People" party and a member of the Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, according to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net.

"This will definitely not lead to an exodus of men," said the parliamentarian.

Venislavskyi explained that those who want to leave the country are always looking for opportunities, mostly related to breaking the law and corruption.

"Those who are 18 can study without any worries. I think this will, on the contrary, encourage those citizens who are currently abroad and are 20-22 years old to return to Ukraine. They will be able to come to Ukraine and leave it without any problems," the MP added.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers updated the procedure for crossing the state border. All men between the ages of 18 and 22 will be able to cross the border freely during martial law.

On 27 August, the Cabinet of Ministers published a resolution on going abroad for men aged 18-22 on its website.

The State Border Service stated that men up to 22 years of age have already begun to be released abroad.

