Intelligence of Unmanned Systems Forces monitors enemy’s information space – USF

Unmanned Systems Forces

Intelligence specialists of the Unmanned Systems Forces are monitoring the enemy’s information space.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the USF’s press service.

This enables them to understand the enemy’s actual strength, assess the effectiveness of battlefield tactics, particularly during deep strikes.

And, most importantly, detect vulnerabilities in time to deliver devastating blows and gradually erode Russia’s military potential, the statement said.

"Their work is not spoken of aloud, but everyone sees the results. We thank them for their service!" the Unmanned Systems Forces added.

