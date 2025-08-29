Russia is not ready for peace talks and continues active hostilities - Estonian intelligence

Russia shows no willingness to engage in peace talks with Ukraine and continues active military operations, according to Estonian intelligence.

This was reported by Ants Kivisild, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, according to Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

He specified that Russian troops had occupied about 16% of the territory of the Donetsk region this year and currently controlled almost 77% of the oblast.

Over the past week, Russian troops have captured nearly 100 square kilometers in the Donetsk region and are carrying out daily massive drone strikes on various regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv, where industrial facilities have been damaged.

"Over the past week, Russian troops continued to launch daily strikes from long-range drones on various targets in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as on the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia communities. The number of drones launched per day ranged from 50 to 100," he said.

The nighttime strike on Kyiv on August 28 involved the launch of 598 drones, which is almost 130 fewer than the record number on July 9.

According to him, several factories in Kyiv have been damaged or destroyed, including Artem, Ukrspetsystems, Samsung, the Kyiv Radio Plant, and a factory being built by the Turkish company Baykar.

