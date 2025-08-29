Russians strike Kostiantynivka: municipal enterprise worker killed, another two injured

Today, August 29, Russian troops struck Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, killing one civilian. Two more people were wounded.

The head of the Сity Military Administration (CMA), Serhii Horbunov, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

"As a result of another enemy attack using an FPV strike drone, an employee of a municipal enterprise was killed, and two other employees were injured. The victims were carrying out their duties and driving a municipal vehicle through the city at the time," the statement reads.

The enterprise is responsible for providing essential services to residents who remain in the city, and its work is critical to ensuring the community’s daily functioning.

As a result of the strike, a municipal truck was damaged.

"This attack is yet another example of deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure and peaceful residents of Donetsk region. Moving along city roads is extremely dangerous," CMA head emphasized.

