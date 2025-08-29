All air defense specialists, including interceptor drone operators, continue to carry out their tasks. They are not being transferred to infantry – General Staff

All specialized air defense personnel, including interceptor drone operators, continue to perform their designated duties. These servicemen are not being transferred to infantry, contrary to earlier media reports.

This was stated by General Staff spokesperson Major Andrii Kovalov in comments to Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"To properly reinforce units that require restoration of combat capability, servicemen from Army Air Defense units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces whose military specialties are not critically important for the combat readiness of their units have been reassigned to other positions in line with their qualifications," he said.

At the same time, the General Staff stressed this does not apply to professional air defense specialists responsible for protecting Ukraine’s skies.

"Instead, all specialized air defense personnel, namely those serving in high-tech positions, specialists in automated control systems, computing, UAV experts, interceptor drone operators, and those trained abroad on foreign weaponry and equipment provided by partner countries, remain in their posts and continue performing their designated duties," Kovalov explained.

He also noted that new air defense units are being formed, composed of servicemen who have undergone retraining and gained the necessary skills to operate modern air defense systems.

"In fact, the opposite process is often observed — transferring soldiers from so-called infantry roles as ‘riflemen’ to positions as UAV/ interceptor drone operators. This will allow Ukraine to defend its skies more effectively and protect its cities," the General Staff spokesperson added.

Earlier on August 29, volunteer and activist Serhiy Sternenko claimed that "new orders have been issued to transfer air defense specialists to infantry, including interceptor drone operators."